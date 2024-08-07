Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
