Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

HVT stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. 143,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

