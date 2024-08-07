Head-To-Head Review: Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) & Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) and Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Renishaw shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Renishaw’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China 19.66% 9.64% 0.70% Renishaw N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renishaw has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agricultural Bank of China and Renishaw, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Renishaw 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Renishaw’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China $190.65 billion 0.80 $38.11 billion N/A N/A Renishaw $829.27 million 4.16 $139.85 million N/A N/A

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Renishaw.

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Renishaw on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agricultural Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Renishaw

(Get Free Report)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems. It also provides healthcare products, such as neurosurgical robots and accessories, neurosurgical planning software, electrode delivery systems, drug delivery systems, Raman microscopes, analysers, and hybrid Raman systems. In addition, the company offers smart manufacturing data platform and asset financing services. It serves the aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, medical and healthcare, heavy, machine builder, and precision manufacturing industries, as well as scientific, research, and analysis industries. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.