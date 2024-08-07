Head to Head Survey: Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) and Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ON24 and Intellicheck’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $158.37 million 1.54 -$51.79 million ($1.04) -5.60 Intellicheck $19.33 million 2.83 -$1.98 million ($0.05) -56.20

Intellicheck has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ON24. Intellicheck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON24, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 3 0 0 2.00 Intellicheck 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ON24 and Intellicheck, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

ON24 presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. Intellicheck has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 66.07%. Given Intellicheck’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than ON24.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Intellicheck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -28.35% -19.97% -13.20% Intellicheck -5.72% -5.82% -4.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of ON24 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ON24 has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellicheck has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intellicheck beats ON24 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, for always-on multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, for personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, for analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 AI-powered ACE, for enabling hyper-personalization at scale across ON24 experiences; ON24 Connect, for ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, which provides a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers consulting services, such as experience management, monitoring and production, implementation, and other support services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. ON24, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc., a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as Intellicheck Platform, an identity solution that checks whether an ID is valid, matches the ID to the person presenting it, and provides a risk score to determine the risk of doing business with that person; IDN-Portal, an Intellicheck-branded identity validation application that provides the ability to scan an ID using a mobile phone; IDN-Portal+ that offers document validation, retail POS integration, additional data for analytics and analysis, and online validation, and other features; IDN-Direct that provides access to additional data and the ability to use the platform's Risk Score capability to help with decision-making; and Intellicheck mobile app, which provides the ability to login and scan an ID. The company also offers State Aware Software solution, which provides or restricts information that is electronically scanned from an ID based on the electronic reading laws according to the state in which the ID is scanned; data collection devices that enable its software applications to be used on a variety of commercially available credit card terminals, PDAs, tablets, laptops, desktops, mobile phones, and point-of-sale terminals; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It serves government, military, and commercial markets. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and changed its name to Intellicheck, Inc. in May 2017. Intellicheck, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

