Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-2.45 EPS.

HLIO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.25. 40,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,151. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

