Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 297.49% and a negative net margin of 1,328.14%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

HSDT stock opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.60. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

