Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

