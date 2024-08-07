Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Announces Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.820 EPS.

Henry Schein Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. 255,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,523. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.