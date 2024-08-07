HI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. During the last week, HI has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and $151,044.06 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010140 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,985.68 or 0.99536597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008004 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048473 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $241,653.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

