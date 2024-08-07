HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

HPK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,486. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.69.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

