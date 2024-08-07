Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-3.30 EPS.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. 418,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,659. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

