Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.93-7.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.16.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.12. 973,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,039. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.63 and a 200-day moving average of $205.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.