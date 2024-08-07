Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.130-0.170 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIMX opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $8.73.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

