Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 292.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,240,000 after purchasing an additional 432,091 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 590,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. 285,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.07. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

