Honest (HNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Honest to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $86.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Honest Price Performance

HNST opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Honest has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $188,166.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,074.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,160 shares of company stock valued at $379,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Further Reading

