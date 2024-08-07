Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.94. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Insider Transactions at Hyzon Motors

About Hyzon Motors

In other news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $108,450.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,179,537 shares in the company, valued at $49,598,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 854,823 shares of company stock worth $456,752 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

