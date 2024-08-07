Hyzon Motors (HYZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Hyzon Motors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hyzon Motors Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.94. Hyzon Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.
Insider Transactions at Hyzon Motors
About Hyzon Motors
Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hyzon Motors
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lumen’s Q2: Can AI Revenue Outshine a Mountain of Debt?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Carry Trade Ending: Recent Market Turbulence and Future Risks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.