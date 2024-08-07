i3 Verticals (IIIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.490-1.570 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
i3 Verticals Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of IIIV opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $793.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,374.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.
