i3 Verticals (IIIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect i3 Verticals to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.490-1.570 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IIIV opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $793.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,374.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIIV

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.