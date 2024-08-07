Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of IBST opened at GBX 178 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £698.37 million, a PE ratio of 3,444.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. Ibstock has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.60 ($2.53).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ibstock from GBX 143 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at Ibstock

In other news, insider Chris McLeish sold 29,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99), for a total transaction of £46,633.08 ($59,594.99). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

