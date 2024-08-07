Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 536.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ichor worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ichor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ichor by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of Ichor stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. The company had a trading volume of 304,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,686. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $971.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

