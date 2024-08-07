Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.050-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $195.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.0 million. Ichor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.15 EPS.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley raised Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 246,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,910. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $939.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.94.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $201.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

