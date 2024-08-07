ICON (ICX) Market Cap Reaches $129.26 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last week, ICON has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $129.26 million and $4.24 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,011,669,709 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,011,530,339.3910396. The last known price of ICON is 0.12544383 USD and is up 10.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $9,806,151.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.