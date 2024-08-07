IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.310-10.590 EPS.
IDXX traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $467.07. The company had a trading volume of 631,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.
In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
