IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Down to $154.96

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $154.96, but opened at $131.82. IES shares last traded at $138.33, with a volume of 23,073 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.36.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $4,421,405.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 14,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total transaction of $1,920,741.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,304,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,184,773.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,757 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in IES by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 217.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

