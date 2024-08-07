Immunovant’s (IMVT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,731. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 0.67. Immunovant has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,025.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $119,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,025.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $112,356,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 273,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 1,273,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,478,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,314,000 after buying an additional 650,506 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $22,712,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $21,608,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.