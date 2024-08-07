Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.80

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

IEM opened at GBX 386.11 ($4.93) on Wednesday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 331.13 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 410 ($5.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 390.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 390.71. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,604.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth Surkovic acquired 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,993.88 ($7,659.91). 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

