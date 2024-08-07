Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INDB

Independent Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $58.24 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.