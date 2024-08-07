Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $42.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

