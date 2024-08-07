InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Shares Up 0.6%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 29,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 48,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
InPlay Oil Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.63.
InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.37 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.56%. Equities analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend
About InPlay Oil
InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.
