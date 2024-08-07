Insider Buying: AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) Senior Officer Acquires C$13,700.00 in Stock

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Colin Dease acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,700.00.

Colin Dease also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Colin Dease bought 15,000 shares of AKITA Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

AKITA Drilling Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TSE:AKT.A opened at C$1.41 on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$53.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKITA Drilling

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.