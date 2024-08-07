Insider Buying: Axel Ree Ltd (ASX:AXL) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Axel Ree Ltd (ASX:AXL – Get Free Report) insider Ian Kiers bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,600.00 ($12,727.27).
Axel Ree Price Performance
About Axel Ree
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axel Ree
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Axel Ree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Ree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.