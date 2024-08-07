Insider Buying: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

NYSE:CODI remained flat at $20.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. 301,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,116. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 588.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Compass Diversified

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 197,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,094,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 339,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.