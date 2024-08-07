Insider Buying: First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) Director John Shireman acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $15,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,535. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 2nd, John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of First Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00.

FCAP traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. First Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $37.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

