Insider Buying: Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Acquires 3,400 Shares of Stock

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) Director Margaret Cahill Montana acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,432. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.64. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 156.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.