Insider Buying: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan S. Halkyard purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,290,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5,605.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,328 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

