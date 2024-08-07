Insider Buying: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Major Shareholder Buys 45,772 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nierenberg Investment Manageme acquired 45,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $296,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,546,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,447.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nierenberg Investment Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Nierenberg Investment Manageme acquired 23,394 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,868.28.

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $198.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

