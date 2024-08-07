Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Sells 2,894 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,323,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,067,577. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Argus cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
