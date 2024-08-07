Insider Selling: Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) CEO Sells 12,145 Shares of Stock

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Braunstein sold 12,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $13,723.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,493.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 405,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.