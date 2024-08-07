Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,596. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 392.36% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after buying an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,764,000 after buying an additional 1,440,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $36,846,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

