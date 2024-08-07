Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DSI stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $98.86. 89,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $99.82. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

