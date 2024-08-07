Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.8% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE FOUR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.52. 1,024,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,989. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

