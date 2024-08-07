inSure DeFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $297,501.37 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $81.94 million and approximately $297,501.37 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00009840 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,947.22 or 1.01310734 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00329226 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $312,774.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.