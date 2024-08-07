Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 9,351 Shares

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 8th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.5 %

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 741,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,279. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $25,285,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.