Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 9,351 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $102,112.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.5 %

Integral Ad Science stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 741,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,279. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $25,285,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

