Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 22,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

INTC traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,500,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,055,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

