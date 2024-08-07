International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BTIG Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Money Express

International Money Express Stock Down 20.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 2,173,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,140. The company has a market cap of $571.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Money Express

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.