International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Paper were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $25,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $157,386 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

