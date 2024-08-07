Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

IPI traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.21. 105,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

