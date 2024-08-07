Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE IVR opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $419.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.90.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -228.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

