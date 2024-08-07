Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. 1,526,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,495. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.