Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 205,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 306,512 shares.The stock last traded at $25.08 and had previously closed at $25.10.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
