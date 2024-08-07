Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 205,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 306,512 shares.The stock last traded at $25.08 and had previously closed at $25.10.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 999,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,123,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.