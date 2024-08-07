Investors Purchase High Volume of Global X Uranium ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 22,952 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 16,161 call options.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.
URA stock opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
