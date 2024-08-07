io.net (IO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $156.98 Million

io.net (IO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One io.net token can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002938 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, io.net has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. io.net has a market cap of $156.98 million and $137.20 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About io.net

io.net’s genesis date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.76586924 USD and is up 6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $75,934,810.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

